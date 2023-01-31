Lennox: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) _ Lennox International Inc. (LII) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $94.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richardson, Texas-based company said it had profit of $2.65. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.63 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.55 per share.

The manufacturer of furnaces, air conditioners and other products posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $497.1 million, or $13.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.72 billion.

Lennox expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.25 to $15.25 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LII