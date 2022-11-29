Bilibili: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) _ Bilibili Inc. (BILI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $240.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The Chinese video sharing website posted revenue of $814.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $823.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Bilibili said it expects revenue in the range of $843.5 million to $871.6 million.

Bilibili shares have declined 73% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 82% in the last 12 months.

