Patterson Cos.: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Patterson Cos. (PDCO) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $53.9 million.

The St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The medical supplies maker posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.62 billion.

Patterson Cos. expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.25 to $2.30 per share.

