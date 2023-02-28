OrthoPediatrics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $7.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Warsaw, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 32 cents per share.

The maker of orthopedic devices posted revenue of $31 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $1.3 million, or 6 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $122.3 million.

