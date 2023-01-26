Fair Isaac: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) _ Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $97.6 million.

The Bozeman, Montana-based company said it had profit of $3.84 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.26 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $344.9 million in the period.

Fair Isaac expects full-year earnings to be $19.42 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.46 billion.

