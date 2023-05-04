AP NEWS
    Lancaster Colony: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

    May 4, 2023 GMT

    WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) on Thursday reported earnings of $24.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

    The Westerville, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 89 cents per share.

    The specialty food maker posted revenue of $464.9 million in the period.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LANC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LANC

