April 20, 2023 GMT
Badger Meter: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $19.4 million.
The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 66 cents per share.
The manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow posted revenue of $159.1 million in the period.
Badger Meter shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 38% in the last 12 months.
