Tidewater: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Tidewater Inc. (TDW) on Monday reported net income of $10.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The offshore energy services provider posted revenue of $193.1 million in the period.

Tidewater expects full-year revenue of $900 million.

