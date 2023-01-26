Codorus Valley: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

YORK, Pa. (AP) _ Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.9 million.

The York, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 83 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $28.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $24.9 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVLY