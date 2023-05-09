Eagle Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) on Tuesday reported earnings of $5.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $1.26 per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $66.3 million in the period.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.20 to $4.53 per share.

