Quest Resource: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Quest Resource Holding Corp. (QRHC) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The The Colony, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The recycling company posted revenue of $62.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $284 million.

