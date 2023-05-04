Ingles: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Ingles Markets Inc. (IMKTA) on Thursday reported net income of $40.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Asheville, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $2.13 per share.

The grocer posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period.

_____

