Covenant Logistics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) on Thursday reported profit of $16.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.20. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, were 93 cents per share.

The truckload transportation services provider posted revenue of $266.9 million in the period.

