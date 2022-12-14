RCI Hospitality: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $10.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.45 per share.

The adult nightclub chain posted revenue of $71.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $69.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $46 million, or $4.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $267.6 million.

