MP MENASHE, Israel (AP) — MP MENASHE, Israel (AP) — CaesarStone Sdot-Yam Ltd. (CSTE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $74 million in its fourth quarter.

The Mp Menashe, Israel-based company said it had a loss of $2.15 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.

The maker of quartz surface slabs posted revenue of $159.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $57.1 million, or $1.66 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $690.8 million.

