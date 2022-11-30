Elastic: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Elastic NV (ESTC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $47.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $264.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $261.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Elastic expects its per-share earnings to range from 4 cents to 7 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $272 million to $274 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Elastic expects full-year results to range from a loss of 3 cents per share to earnings of 3 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $1.07 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESTC