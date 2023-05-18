Flowers Foods: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $70.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Thomasville, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The bakery goods company posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.57 billion.

Flowers Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.15 to $1.25 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLO