Shaw: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) on Tuesday reported profit of $131.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share.

The communications and media company posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $600.7 million, or $1.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.28 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SJR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SJR