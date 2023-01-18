JB Hunt: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOWELL, Ark. (AP) _ JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $201.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lowell, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $1.92.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.45 per share.

The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $3.65 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.79 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $969.4 million, or $9.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.81 billion.

