WD-40: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ WD-40 Co. (WDFC) on Monday reported profit of $14 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of $1.02 per share.

The maintenance and cleaning product company posted revenue of $124.9 million in the period.

WD-40 expects full-year earnings to be $5.09 to $5.24 per share, with revenue in the range of $545 million to $570 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WDFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WDFC