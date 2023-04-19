F5: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $81.4 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $2.53 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.42 per share.

The computer networking company posted revenue of $703.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $700.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, F5 expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.78 to $2.90. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.61.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $690 million to $710 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $690.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FFIV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FFIV