Halliburton: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — Halliburton Co. (HAL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $651 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 72 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators posted revenue of $5.68 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.5 billion.

