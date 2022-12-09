Johnson Outdoor: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RACINE, Wis. (AP) _ Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $9.7 million.

The Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 95 cents per share.

The outdoor gear company posted revenue of $196.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $44.5 million, or $4.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $743.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JOUT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JOUT