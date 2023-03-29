Beam Global: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Beam Global (BEEM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 77 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 45 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $7.9 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $19.7 million, or $1.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $22 million.

Beam Global shares have fallen slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.70, a decline of almost 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BEEM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BEEM