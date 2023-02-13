Otter Tail: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR) on Monday reported earnings of $42 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fergus Falls, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $1.

The power company and manufacturer posted revenue of $301.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $284.2 million, or $6.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.46 billion.

Otter Tail expects full-year earnings to be $3.76 to $4.06 per share.

