Fastly: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fastly Inc. (FSLY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $46.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The cloud software developer posted revenue of $119.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $114.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $190.8 million, or $1.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $432.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Fastly expects its results to range from a loss of 12 cents per share to a loss of 8 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $114 million to $117 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Fastly expects full-year results to range from a loss of 27 cents per share to a loss of 21 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $495 million to $505 million.

