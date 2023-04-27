Roper Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $283.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.65. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.90 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.85 per share.

The industrial equipment maker posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.44 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Roper Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.96 to $4. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.44.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.10 to $16.30 per share.

