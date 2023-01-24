Union Pacific: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.64 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of $2.67.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.75 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $6.18 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.22 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNP