Axos Financial: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Axos Financial (AX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $79.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of $1.32. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.35 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $339.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $231.2 million, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $221.9 million.

Axos Financial shares have decreased 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $37, a decrease of slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

