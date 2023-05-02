ADT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — ADT Inc. (ADT) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $90 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The home security company posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period.

ADT expects full-year earnings in the range of 30 cents to 40 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $6.6 billion to $6.85 billion.

ADT shares have declined 27% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen almost 9%. The stock has decreased almost 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADT