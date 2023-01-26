OP Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ OP Bancorp (OPBK) on Thursday reported net income of $8 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of 51 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $30.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $23.4 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $33.3 million, or $2.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $94.5 million.

