The AZEK Company: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $16.3 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $377.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $356.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, The AZEK Company said it expects revenue in the range of $358 million to $378 million.

The AZEK Company shares have climbed 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $26.32, a climb of almost 10% in the last 12 months.

