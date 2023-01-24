Nextgen Healthcare: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Nextgen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $7.8 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The provider of health care information systems posted revenue of $161.9 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $160.2 million.

Nextgen Healthcare expects full-year earnings in the range of 93 cents to 99 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $642 million to $650 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NXGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NXGN