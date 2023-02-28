Alignment Healthcare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $56.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Orange, California-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The Medicare Advantage insurer posted revenue of $361.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $341 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $149.5 million, or 83 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.43 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Alignment Healthcare said it expects revenue in the range of $429 million to $434 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion.

Alignment Healthcare shares have declined 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $9.94, an increase of 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALHC