C.H. Robinson: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) _ C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $98.2 million.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $1.03 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $5.07 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.6 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $940.5 million, or $7.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $24.7 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHRW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHRW