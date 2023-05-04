Qualys: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Qualys Inc. (QLYS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $29.1 million.

The Foster City, California-based company said it had net income of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The maker of security-analysis software posted revenue of $130.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $130.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Qualys expects its per-share earnings to range from 98 cents to $1.03.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $135.2 million to $136.2 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Qualys expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.13 to $4.28 per share, with revenue ranging from $553 million to $557 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QLYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QLYS