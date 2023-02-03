Moog: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Moog Inc. (MOG.A) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $46 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.44. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.25 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The aerospace contractor posted revenue of $760.1 million in the period.

Moog expects full-year earnings to be $5.70 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.18 billion.

