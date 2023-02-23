Computer Task Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Computer Task Group Inc. (CTG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Amherst, New York-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 14 cents per share.

The information technology staffing company posted revenue of $77.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.6 million, or 44 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $325.1 million.

Computer Task Group expects full-year earnings in the range of 56 cents to 68 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $300 million to $350 million.

