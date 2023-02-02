Banco Santander: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MADRID (AP) _ Banco Santander SA (SAN) on Thursday reported net income of $2.41 billion in its fourth quarter.

The Madrid-based bank said it had earnings of 14 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $14.25 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.25 billion, falling short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.12 billion, or 57 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $54.92 billion.

