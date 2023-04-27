Imax: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — Imax Corp. (IMAX) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The entertainment technology company posted revenue of $86.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.5 million.

