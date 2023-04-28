Bloomin’ Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $91.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 98 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The owner of Outback Steakhouse and other casual dining spots posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.22 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Bloomin’ Brands expects its per-share earnings to range from 62 cents to 67 cents.

Bloomin’ Brands shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLMN