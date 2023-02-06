Cummins: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) _ Cummins Inc. (CMI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $631 million.

The Columbus, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $4.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $4.52 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.66 per share.

The engine maker posted revenue of $7.77 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.36 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.15 billion, or $15.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $28.07 billion.

