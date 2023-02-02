Omega Healthcare Investors: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results met Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Hunt Valley, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $176.7 million, or 73 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 73 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $45.6 million, or 19 cents per share.

The health care real estate investment trust, based in Hunt Valley, Maryland, posted revenue of $144.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $730.2 million. Revenue was reported as $878.2 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OHI