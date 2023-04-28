AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    Sensient: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    April 28, 2023 GMT

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) on Friday reported earnings of $33.7 million in its first quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 80 cents.

    The maker of colors, flavors and fragrances posted revenue of $369 million in the period.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SXT

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.