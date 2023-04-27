Arthur J. Gallagher: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $486.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.24. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.03 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3 per share.

The insurance and risk-management company posted revenue of $2.71 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.67 billion, which matched Street forecasts.

Arthur J. Gallagher shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $209.05, a climb of 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AJG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AJG