JOYY: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — JOYY Inc. (YY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $377.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had a loss of $5.38. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 65 cents per share.

The social media company posted revenue of $604.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $128.9 million, or $1.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.41 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, JOYY said it expects revenue in the range of $552 million to $570 million.

