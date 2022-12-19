Steelcase: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) _ Steelcase Inc. (SCS) on Monday reported earnings of $11.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The office furniture maker posted revenue of $826.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in February, Steelcase expects its per-share earnings to range from 11 cents to 15 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $740 million to $765 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

