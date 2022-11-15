OneWater Marine: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) _ OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $18.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Buford, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $1.28.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.

The company posted revenue of $397.5 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $404.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $130.9 million, or $9.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.74 billion.

OneWater Marine expects full-year earnings to be $9.25 to $9.75 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONEW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONEW