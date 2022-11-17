Cato: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Cato Corp. (CATO) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $4.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.

The clothing retailer posted revenue of $176.6 million in the period.

Cato shares have declined 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 43% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CATO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CATO