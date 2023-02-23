MannKind: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — MannKind Corp. (MNKD) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $36.1 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $87.4 million, or 34 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $99.8 million.

